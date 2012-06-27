RedState Morning Briefing

June 27, 2012

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Yesterday in Atlanta, Barack Obama formally abdicated his role as Commander in Chief to become Chief Victim. Those dirty Republicans are outspending him.

In fact, this may be the first time Barack Obama has ever been outspent and he just canâ€™t handle rejection.

In 2008, the Annenberg Public Policy Center reported that Barack Obama outspent John McCain 3 to 1 and â€œraised more money than anyone in the history of U.S. politics.â€

Turn about would be fair play except the present President has the temperament of a four year old and the skin of an onion. Consequently, he is forced to whine.

The simple truth is that rich leftists have not continued being rich leftists by being stupid. Even rich leftists will not throw good money after bad. People are, right now, voting with their wallets to reject Barack Obama and the trend will, hopefully, continue.

Bluntly, had Barack Obama not spent the past three years implementing policies that lowered the standard of living of many of his most ardent supporters, his supporters might have more money to give.

Now heâ€™ll just tour the country whining.

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It would appear that the Democratic party cannot afford a fourth day of festivities, to the point where theyâ€™re going to cancel their orignial kickoff event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. But donâ€™t worry: the ceremonial anointing of The One will still be taking place at the Bank of America Stadium. Hold on, let me repeat that, for the benefit of the six remaining progressives out there who are still pretending that the President cares about their somewhat sad attempt to create a populist movement.

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December 2010 was not ancient history; it was a mere 18 months ago.

On December 8, 2010, using the proper legal channels to change our immigration laws, the Democrat-controlled House passed the DREAM Act. Just 4.5% of Republicans supported it, even though it represented a â€œlong-term solutionâ€ and was introduced in Congress. A week later, the bill failed to win 60 votes in the Senate, as only 3 Republicans supported it; Lisa Murkowski, Robert Bennett, and Dick Lugar. Some might even be brazen enough to call them RINOs.

That was 18 months ago. Now, after Obama has illegally implemented administrative amnesty to reflect that law that failed to pass the Senate, Republicans are largely silent. With the exception of Lamar Smith, Steve King, and a handful of rank-and-file members, Republican leaders have either remained silent, punted to Mitt Romney for a response, or offered some non-sequitur about long-term solutions vs. short-term solutions. Not only are they terrified to oppose the underlying policy, which will bankrupt us with subsidized tuition, refundable tax credits, and sundry transfer programs, most of them have issued only a tepid response to Obamaâ€™s end-run around Congress.

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Shale technology coupled with horizontal drilling has created the biggest oil and natural gas boom in recent years. Fracking could become the most auspicious innovation of the past decade. It has already created thousands of jobs, and has the potential to drive down the cost of energy and reinvigorate our economy. Unfortunately, the more successful the private innovation, the more Obamaâ€™s regulatory regime will ensure it faces inexorable obstacles.

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