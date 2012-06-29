RedState Morning Briefing

June 29, 2012

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In the past twenty-four hours I have gotten a lot of heat from friends over my take on what John Roberts did. Whatâ€™s done is done and I really could not get all worked up about it because Obamacare in the Courts has been such a distraction. Yet again the GOP expected a court to save them from something they did not like.

The GOP has largely turned its nose up at the tea party, which is its salvation. The tea party movement provided the GOP with the energy, man power, and money to take back the House in 2010 and come close in the Senate. For that, the GOP has routinely given the tea party the middle finger and, instead of fighting for repeal of Obamacare, excused itself while the Supreme Court did the heavy lifting.

John Roberts, the man who gave us the Citizens United case has now, with a laughably inane ruling, told us we have to fight politically. The millions of people who joined the tea party in 2009 only to go back to their jobs and families after the 2010 election are now awake.

In waking, what they are seeing is a government claiming that food stamps will make you look amazing and that encourages people to party with food stamps. They are seeing a corrupt tourism program. They are seeing tax cheats getting billions from Barack Obama. They are seeing high unemployment, the United States Attorney General held in contempt of congress, the GOP cave on fiscal issues, and the Supreme Court deciding something the vast majority of Americans hate is constitutional.

And they are seeing that, just like in 2010, they are the only ones who can stop Barack Obama and the Democrats. The GOP is nothing without the tea party. Tea Party activists are awake again. And thanks to John Roberts they are mad as hell.

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Having gone through the opinion, I am not going to beat up on John Roberts. I am disappointed, but I want to make a few points.

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We do not choose justices, on our side, because of policy results; we choose them for process, which we believe will usually, but not always, produce better results. Process matters in the law, because process is the law. When the law upon which the majority of our citizens through their representatives have agreed is followed, the result is axiomatically better either substantively or educationally, that is, because it shows us where our process is wrong.

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Itâ€™s tough to accuse the National Rifle Association of being left-wing, but events on Thursday highlight just how useless the organization can be to the conservative movement at large. On the day that the Supreme Court found the most odious provisions of the Affordable Care Act â€“ ObamaCare â€“ constitutional, the House of Representatives took the historic step of holding a sitting attorney general in contempt of Congress.

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While everyone is focused on how to deal with the impending government takeover of healthcare, we must continue to battle the forces of big-government in Congress. Yesterday, in another display of venerable bipartisanship, leaders from both parties agreed to roll the $120 billion Democrat highway bill, subsidies to fuel the Big Education bubble, and a 5-year extension of government-run flood insurance into one omnibus bill, H.R. 4348.

The House and Senate plan to vote on the bill tomorrow. Weâ€™ll be keeping score.

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In February, Mitch McConnell told Senate Republicans he would not bring up any votes on Obamacare repeal.

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Today the United States Supreme Court left Obamacare in tact.

That means every Republican Primary left now matters even more significantly.

In Texas, Ted Cruz is in a runoff with David Dewhurst.

Only Ted Cruz has sided the repeal pledge pledging to repeal Obamacare. David Dewhurst has not. These differences matter. Go support Ted Cruz right now. We’ll need every vote we can muster in the Senate next year to repeal this thing and only Ted is on record willing to repeal Obamacare.

By the way, the Dewhurst campaign reached out and said they signed the repeal pledge on May 26th. I reached out to the repeal coalition and they can find no record of a Dewhurst signature until yesterday . . . after Ted Cruz yet again made an issue out of it.

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