RedState Morning Briefing

June 7, 2012

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2. From Sen. DeMint: The Other Big Elections

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Our Republican Leadership in Washington, D.C. is extremely risk adverse. It is very clear the leadership has convinced itself, despite historic truth, that Newt Gingrich lost his job because of the government shutdown way back when. They do not want to have protracted fights. They want to appear reasonable. They crave the pressâ€™s adoration of â€œgrown upsâ€ and â€œreasonable men.â€

I expect Barack Obama to capitalize on this Republican lack of self-esteem before October. I expect him to manufacture some fight with the GOP on fiscal issues and expect the GOP to cave so he can appear â€œreasonable.â€

The media will aid him with choruses of â€œgood governmentâ€ and â€œgovernment workingâ€ and â€œbipartisanship.â€

I hope the GOP pays attention to Wisconsin.

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2. From Sen. DeMint: The Other Big Elections

There were actually three major elections centered around state and local government employee pensions and benefits Tuesday night.

And though the media blanketed the Wisconsin gubernatorial recall with coverage, you can be forgiven if you didnâ€™t even know about the referenda in San Diego and San Jose, California. Voters in those two cities, respectively the 8th and 10th largest in the country, were asked whether to reform their city employee retirement plans, converting them from defined benefit pensions to defined contribution, 401(k)-style plans.

The reforms passed in both cities by 2-to-1 margins.

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I must admit, Iâ€™m happy my state has two Republican Senators, Saxby Chambliss and Johnny Isakson. Itâ€™s certainly better than the alternative, whether one or two Democrats. However, there are so many times that I wish theyâ€™d give us conservatives more than what theyâ€™d do.

So, for once, I am happy to see one of my guys taking the lead on an issue, especially one as dangerous and pressing as SWATting.

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In their frantic attempt to glean something positive from last nightâ€™s shellacking in Wisconsin, we found the Obama campaign clinging (bitterly?) to the results of the exit polls. According to them, Obama was still beating Romney 51-45% in the state. Unfortunately, for them at least, they donâ€™t even get this satisfaction anymore.

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