RedState Morning Briefing

June 8, 2012

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Please stop and read this post at Hot Air right now.

Go on. I’ll wait for you to come back. It is required reading this morning.

Go on . . . . .

Welcome back.

As you can see, it is a flat out lie that the left was outspent 7 to 1 in Wisconsin. In fact, considering the money unions spent on things like “voter education”, which are not even tabulated as political activity, the unions probably outspent everyone. We don’t know because they don’t exactly have to disclose it all right now.

But the more important question is “why?” Why did the left immediately seize on this idea that they lost because they were outspent.

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This week, America saw what real hope and change actually looks like. The Wisconsin recall fight wasnâ€™t about Republicans and Democrats. It wasnâ€™t about Obama. It was about the power of the majority of taxpayers who stood up against being fleeced by the very public employee union bosses who have put them on the hook for trillions of debt. Beginning fifteen months ago and culminating with the recall victory, the conservative movement struck back in Wisconsin and redefined the national fight for Americaâ€™s future. Now is not a time for celebration. Itâ€™s time to take the fight to the next level.

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Rep. Randy Forbes (R-VA) asked some tough questions today at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee of Obamaâ€™s Attorney General Eric Holder. Holder could not directly answer questions about the nature of Obama Senior Advisor David Alexrodâ€™s push to politically influence the Justice Department in 2009.

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If you remember the 2008 elections, you might remember a somewhat cruel, if clever, tactic that the Obama campaign would use: their habit of deliberately delaying sometimes announcing just how much money they raised in a given month. You see, it was a truism that, if you chose to wait until the last minute to file the fundraising report, it meant that the numbers were bad, or not as good as they could have been. So Obama for America would not announce their numbers right away, causing speculation that said numbers were off â€“ and then get more buzz when it turned out that they had done well anyway.

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Colorado Democratic Party spokesman Matt Inzeo refuses to answer whether he voted in the March party caucuses earlier this year despite repeated requests from Media Trackers via phone, e-mail, and Twitter.

As previously reported by Media Trackers Colorado, Inzeo waited nearly a year after being hired by the state party to register to vote in Colorado. More important, Inzeo registered to vote a mere five days before the partyâ€™s March caucuses. His outright refusal to answer whether he voted in the caucus raises serious questions about voter fraud since state law explicitly prohibits individuals who have been registered to vote for less than two months from voting in a party caucus.

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