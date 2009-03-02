MARCH 2, 2009

1. Rush Limbaugh at CPAC: We Were There

He wowed the crowd. The inspired the base. The left immediately attacked him and lied about what he said.

2. The Conservative Political Action Conference's Straw Poll for 2012

CPAC's annual tradition is always a barometer for which conservative candidates people like. Predictable as the sun coming up, Charlie Crist of Florida is not high on the list.

3. The Importance of the Coordinated Attacks on Bobby Jindal

The left concocted a lie to portray Bobby Jindal's story about Hurricane Katrina as a lie. Why exactly did they go through all that trouble?

4. ABC News Does Hit Job on House Minority Whip Eric Cantor. Claims Cantor Rejects Rush Limbaugh.

Did George Stephanoupolos coordinate this attack with Rahm Emanuel ahead of time?

5. Obama budget - more spending than anyone can comprehend

If you spent a million a day from the day Christ was born until today, you'd still be over a trillion dollars short of what Barack Obama intends to spend.

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1. Rush Limbaugh at CPAC: We Were There

He wowed the crowd. The inspired the base. The left immediately attacked him and lied about what he said. The rumor is true. I got a bit of face time with Rush Limbaugh yesterday in the green room. He was as warm and gracious as youâ€™d expect. It was a high honor. It was absolutely amazing. Whatâ€™s more amazing though is that this guy provides excellence on the radio day in and day out. He speaks without a script, from the heart processed through the head (a key step liberals miss). CPAC attendees recognize just how excellent he is â€” they named him the most popular conservative out there. He is with reason. Many, many people would love to marginalize Rush. And a lot of those are people on our side. As Rush rightly pointed out, there are others out there who want to be the voice of the movement. These peopleâ€™s voices are filled with compromise and capitulation. Instead of standing for something, they want to be liked by the other side. Rush said the other side will never like us because we are conservatives. To be liked, we must not be conservatives. Heâ€™s absolutely right. Our ideas are about freedom and liberty. They do not grow stale. And they only grow as weary as we do. We must fight on. SOURCE SNIPPETS OF RUSH'S SPEECH ARE HERE.

2. The Conservative Political Action Conference's Straw Poll for 2012

CPAC's annual tradition is always a barometer for which conservative candidates people like. Predictable as the sun coming up, Charlie Crist of Florida is not high on the list. This was the largest, most enthusiastic crowd CPAC has ever seen. Conservatives are fired up and ready for a fight for freedom. And who do they want as their leader? Here's the straw poll: Mitt Romney â€” 20 percent Bobby Jindal â€” 14 percent Sarah Palin â€” 13 percent Ron Paul â€” 13 percent Newt Gingrich â€” 10 percent Mike Huckabee â€” 7 percent Mark Sanford â€” 4 percent Rudy Giuliani â€” 3 percent Tim Pawlenty â€” 2 percent Charlie Crist â€” 1 percent The remainder of the vote was undecided. Gee. Whoâ€™d have thought that Sarah Palin and Bobby Jindal could be so popular with the conservative base, given the way the Left constantly attacks them? SOURCE

3. The Importance of the Coordinated Attacks on Bobby Jindal

The left concocted a lie to portray Bobby Jindal's story about Hurricane Katrina as a lie. Why exactly did they go through all that trouble? To summarize: Some guy named Zachary Roth is apparently offended that Bobby Jindal is not a Democrat due to his skin color. Roth, who is apparently overly emotional, constructed a fable distorting Jindalâ€™s story about Sheriff Harry Lee. The lefty blogs and MSNBC picked it up and broadcast Rothâ€™s fable as truth and the true story as a fable. The attacks are, superficially, about Jindal â€” a popular Republican who might one day challenge Obama. But dig deep, and the attacks are really about big government. The story about the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina that Jindal told reminds people of the evils and incompetence of government bureaucracy. At a time the Democrats seek to expand government, this is a dangerous story to tell. People have a legitimate, innate sense that government bureaucracy is a terrible thing. Mail delivery, standing in line to get a driverâ€™s license, trying to get a passport, sorting out social security benefits, paying taxes â€” all of these are frustrating experiences dealing with government. The more government expands, the more these experiences creep into peopleâ€™s lives. These are mere nuisances. The Katrina story shows that bureaucratic incompetence goes beyond that to the point of directly affecting whether people live or die simply by the bureaucracy functioning. And Obama wants to have the bureaucracy not just deal with the saving or obstructing the saving of lives in a hurricane, but also in hospitals â€” in our day to day lives, he wants the same bureaucrats who denied Harry Lee the tools he needed to rescue citizens from a natural disaster to deny doctors, nurses, policemen, firefighters, and others the tools they need to save lives. The Katrina story is a dangerous true tale of why we do not need and should not want what Obama is offering. SOURCE

4. ABC News Does Hit Job on House Minority Whip Eric Cantor. Claims Cantor Rejects Rush Limbaugh.

Did George Stephanoupolos coordinate this attack with Rahm Emanuel ahead of time? According to George Stephanopolous, Eric Cantor (R-VA) publicly rejected Rush LImbaughâ€™s rhetoric. It is an absolute lie. Remember, folks, Stephanopolous has daily phone calls with Rahm Emanuel to plot Democrat strategy via ABC News. No doubt this is a coordinated effort to cause a rift in the party where there is none. What Stephanopoulos wrote about his encounter with Eric Cantor reads like George Stephanopoulos asked Cantor the question, preceded by Rushâ€™s statement that he hoped Barack Obama failed if â€œhis mission is to restructure and reform this country so that capitalism and individual liberty are not its foundations.â€ But thatâ€™s not actually what happened. SOURCE

5. Obama budget - more spending than anyone can comprehend

If you spent a million a day from the day Christ was born until today, you'd still be over a trillion dollars short of what Barack Obama intends to spend. Obamaâ€™s massive spending plan puts the Democrat-controlled Congress on track to double the national debt by 2010 - to $17.6 trillion, after just four years of controlling the national purse strings. At FoxNews they tried to put $3.6 trillion in perspective:

If you spent $1 million an hour, non-stop for 24 hours a day, you wouldnâ€™t run out of money for 411 years.

If you took 3.6 trillion one-dollar bills, and placed them end-to-end, that line of bills would reach from Capitol Hill to the sun and then back to Capitol Hill and then back to the sun â€” and then almost all the way back to Capitol Hill again.

The uncontrolled spending binge Obama and the Democrats are on â€” the $800 billion so-called stimulus, the $410 billion spending bill under consideration in Congress, the tax and borrow Obama spending plan, and a doubled national debt â€” is an incomprehensible amount of money. SOURCE