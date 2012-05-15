RedState Morning Briefing

May 15, 2012

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If there is a day to finger for Barack Obama losing the Presidency in 2012, it will be Sunday, May 6, 2012.

On that day, Joe Biden* went on national television and proclaimed himself in favor of gay marriage. It started a media spiral for the President. Two days after Biden spoke, North Carolina voters voted by overwhelming margins to leave marriage alone. The next day, Barack Obama went on national television to devolve back to the position he held prior to running for President.

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In a long election season, itâ€™s never wise to get too high or too low over any one poll. Presidential elections are won at the state level, but statewide polling is fairly sporadic at this stage of the race, so weâ€™re stuck reading national polls a lot. But the latest poll is bad news for President Obama.

We all know the major issues by now to look for with individual polls: some polls are adults, and are totally useless, because only registered voters can vote. Polls of likely voters, in turn, are vastly more accurate and less Democratic-biased than polls of registered voters, many of whom also donâ€™t show up to vote. Most polls are also reported after weighting to achieve some guesstimate of the partisan breakdown of the general electorate among Democrats, Republicans and Independents. Even polls that donâ€™t feature egregious hackery are an inexact science, because they rest on the pollsterâ€™s current assumptions about the D/R/I split and the â€˜screenâ€™ they use to decide who is a likely voter. If the shape of the electorate is not as projected, the poll will be wrong.

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Another day, another socialist takes to the New York Times to denounce capitalism. With his criticism â€” he is a professional critic, which is a job no socialist society would really see value in except as an agenda of propaganda, but he thrives in the capitalist society he condemns â€” he premises it on some sort of morality. He mocks Christians for embracing capitalism with no understanding of Christianity or even a real understanding of capitalism.

But his critique is filled with the usual, and totally unoriginal leftist pablum about the evils of profit motive, etc. while ignoring arms length transactions, how the free market, unlike any other economic system, has elevated so many out of poverty, etc.

Along the way, we keep hearing something from these leftists, whether it be Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, or the Hollywood crowd is that the rich need to â€œgive backâ€ and â€œpay their fair share.â€

Theyâ€™re just as happy to quote a secular philosopher as they are the Bible. Elizabeth Warren famously said that the factory owner wants us to ignore the people who built the roads or ran the phone lines, etc. She, however, wants to ignore the factory ownerâ€™s idea, success, and hiring record â€” providing jobs to people to build his product.

But all of that misses the larger point.

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Obama has decided that heâ€™d like to tussle with Romney in the economic playground this week, releasing an ad that has echoes of Gingrichâ€™s SuperPAC spots but with even less factual basis. Itâ€™s cleverly named â€œSteel.â€

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Kris Barrett, the politically active spouse of Tom Barrett, current mayor of Milwaukee and the Democratic nominee running against Gov. Scott Walker, has been caught using her taxpayer funded e-mail account to lobby and campaign for Democratic candidates and causes. Mrs. Barrett is a public school teacher and last year she was employed by Milwaukee Public Schools, Wisconsinâ€™s largest school district. The district has two policies that prohibit employees from using any government resources, including e-mail addresses, for political purposes.

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