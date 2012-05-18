RedState Morning Briefing

May 18, 2012

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The Breitbart Crew has done the world a very valuable service in finding a 1991 biography of Barack Obama from his literary agent claiming he was â€œborn in Kenya and raised in Indonesia and Hawaii.â€

Our own Jeff Emanuel also pointed out a 2004 Associated Press article that began, â€œKenyan-born US Senate hopeful, Barrack Obama, appeared set to take over the Illinois Senate seat after his main rival, Jack Ryan, dropped out of the race on Friday night amid a furor over lurid sex club allegations.â€

I do not believe Barack Obama was born in Kenya. I donâ€™t think it matters even if he were born overseas because his mother was an American citizen. Iâ€™m not going to debate it with the cult of birtherism.

But the Breitbart Crew has, only a few days after the Obama White House was caught editing the biographies of other Presidents on the White House website to insert Barack Obama into their Presidential legacies, done an invaluable service in highlighting two very important issues.

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The New York Times reported this morning that the combined raised total for Romney and the RNC was $40.1 million in April, with Romney having $61.4 million in the bank: in comparison, Obama/the DNC raised $43.6 million. Barack Obamaâ€™s own cash on hand for April â€“ it was $104.1 million at the end of March â€“ and we probably wonâ€™t be told it until the Sunday deadline, or possibly a little later than that. Though, to be fair, Romney and the RNC havenâ€™t submitted their latest fundraising reports to the FEC, either.

Also: while I give points to the NYT for mentioning that this was a significant jump from Romneyâ€™s March haul of $12.6 million, they might have kept comparing apples-to-apples and included the RNCâ€™s March fundraising total ($13.7 million). Or noted that the Democratsâ€™ $43.6 million number for April represents a drop from Marchâ€™s $53 million. Then again, I suppose that thereâ€™s a narrative in place.

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It looks like Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker might have been right last month when he said would win the recall fight.

Three recent polls have found Governor Walker at 50 percent and leading Democrat Tom Barrett.

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In at least two counties in Montana, the home of a competitive U.S. Senate race that could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber, massive mail-in absentee ballot irregularities have been uncovered by Media Trackers Montana, a non-partisan investigative research organization with operations in five states across the country. In Broadwater county alone, where Sen. Jon Tester received only 35 percent of the vote in the 2006 general election, up to 600 erroneous mail-in ballots have been reported. Over a dozen Billings-area voters have complained that they received incorrect ballots. Yellowstone county officials have also reported numerous complaints from voters receiving the wrong ballot.

And to top it all off, even a sample ballot available to individual voters on the Montana Secretary of Stateâ€™s website is incorrect (this particular ballot allows the voter to select a state representative in two separate districts â€” districts 68 and 83). A majority of Montana voters are expected to vote by mail this November.

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