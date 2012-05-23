RedState Morning Briefing

May 23, 2012

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Barack Obamaâ€™s economic policies have failed to do anything except drive up the national debt. He has not created or saved jobs. He has not gotten Americans back to work. About the only significant industry he has expanded is the printing industry printing all the extra food stamps Americans now depend on.

His campaign attacks do not seem to be working either.

He is winning women, but not by the overwhelming margins he needs to get elected.

He is now losing Catholic voters, a key constituency he won in 2008.

He is even losing Democrats on his Bain Capital attacks. His campaign has spent more time explaining itself to Democrats this week on those attacks than it has been able to level the attacks. It doesnâ€™t help when the Obama campaign is raking in money from Bain Capital and private equity firms while trying to demagogue them.

In a nutshell, the Obama campaign must convince Americans that Mitt Romney would be a worse option on the economy than Americans already believe Barack Obama is. Running a campaign on the message of â€œyou think Iâ€™m bad, just look at himâ€ is not really a winning message.

Last night, Barack Obama got a lower percentage of the vote among Democrats in Kentucky and Arkansas than Mitt Romney did with his base. Over 40% of Democrats in Kentucky voted against Barack Obama. Even at 11pm ET last night, the Associated Press had called the Arkansas Republican Primary for Mitt Romney, but still had not called the Democratic race for Barack Obama.

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Will this be the 2012 election map?

If the Obama administration keeps up their War on Coal (literally: they consider coal more dangerous than terrorism), quite possibly. And it may be at least partially because of coal.

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The new Crossroads GPS ad â€œBasketballâ€ could prove to be the most effective ad of the 2012 presidential campaign.

The ad is not red meat for right wingers. It does not go after President Obama for his associations with radicals such as Van Jones, Bill Ayers or the Reverend Wright. I doesnâ€™t go after Obamaâ€™s Socialism â€” his desire to redistribute all our wealth. It doesnâ€™t even go after Obamaâ€™s extremists efforts to radically transform America.

No, the new â€œBasketballâ€ ad subtly goes after those who were swayed by presidential candidate Obamaâ€™s eloquent offer of hope for change and the disappointment they are now experiencing. As the New York Times puts it, the ad is not a â€œsearing denunciationâ€ of Obama. It is more a soft-pedaled, deeply researched, delicately worded story of a struggling family let down by Obamaâ€™s failure to make things better.

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