RedState Morning Briefing

May 25, 2012

Go to www.RedStateMB.com to get

the Morning Briefing every morning at no charge.

———————————————————————-

I never thought Iâ€™d see the day when a Republican attacks another Republican for being a free market conservative, but thatâ€™s what David Dewhurst is doing in his attempt to buy the Texas Senate Election.

New polling out shows that Dewhurst is close to, but not at, 50% â€” the threshold he needs to reach to avoid a runoff with Ted Cruz. So now Dewhurst is attacking Ted Cruz for being a free market conservative aligned with . . . wait for it . . . no serious, wait for it . . . free market groups like the Club for Growth.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

The United States faces a number of economic and fiscal challenges in the short and long terms. But the single biggest is the Growth Deficit: the problem of government spending and government debt growing faster than the private sector. That deficit needs to be reversed; we are on an unsustainable path unless we start producing a Growth Surplus. And Republicans and conservatives need to put more effort into emphasizing the importance of the Growth Deficit to the public.

The Obama Administration seems to recognize that this is a political vulnerability, as it has lately been spinning the notion that the last few years have not actually grown federal spending. Below the fold, Iâ€™ve collected a number of charts that illustrate why this is nonsense. But first, a word on how we should be measuring our solvency.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

Recently, a federal court smacked down Barack Obamaâ€™s union appointees at the National Labor Relations Board for the manner in which they imposed their ambush election scheme. The scheme is, however, far from dead as the union-controlled labor board is â€œdetermined to move forwardâ€ with the needless rules. While there is much opposition to the NLRBâ€™s ambush election rules, few have yet to address the underlying issue that makes the scheme unfair to workers and a disaster for Americaâ€™s union-free workplace and that is: Unions and their organizers LIE to and deceive workersâ€¦All. The. Time.

Whatâ€™s worse is that, not only do unions lie to, trick and deceive workers into unionizing, itâ€™s perfectly legal to do so.

Please click here for the rest of the post.