RedState Morning Briefing

May 30, 2012

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David Dewhurst and Ted Cruz are in a runoff in Texas.

Cruz has long odds in the runoff, given the margin of Dewhurstâ€™s victory.

But it is very doable. Conservatives across the country, however, must unite today. This race must be a national priority for each and every conservative. It is not enough to pray for Ted Cruz, though that helps tremendously. We must put our money where our mouths are.

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The publication of Jonah Goldbergâ€™s new book The Tyranny of ClichÃ©s has brought forth a number of responses from liberals and progressives, many of them either essentially proving Goldbergâ€™s point or entirely avoiding grappling with the bookâ€™s substance. The latest entrant is Tim Noah, now writing with The New Republic, who seeks to offer a companion to Goldbergâ€™s collection of liberal clichÃ©s with his own â€œconservative clichÃ©s.â€ It is clear from the column that Noah either (1) did not read the book, (2) completely missed its point, or (3) simply could not come up with counter-examples of the same type.

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Down with the 1%! End the social injustice of gross income inequality! Smash the unfair fruits of capitalist oppression, in which a wealthy few take care of well-connected allies, instead of circulating their money into the economy for the 99% to get to touch!

Itâ€™s time we started taxing wealthy foundations at the same rate we tax wealthy individuals. Gates. Ford. Getty. Kellogg. Hewlett and Packard. Moore. Mellon. Rockefeller. Soros. These are not just the 1%, but the 1% of the 1%.

Great wealth in the hands of a few is undemocratic, whether itâ€™s directly by a person, or given over to these private corporations that serve as embodiments of boundless ego. Tax them to fund a truly charitable social safety net for all Americans.

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In the wake of Chen Guangcheng arriving safely in the United States, after years of persecution in China for his anti-abortion activism, The House of Representatives will vote tomorrow on H.R. 3541 (also known as the Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act â€“ PRENDA), a bill to ban sex-selection abortions in the United States. Although the US has strongly condemned China for their sex-selection abortion practices, only four states (AZ, OK, PA and IL) currently have laws banning the procedure. Sex-selection abortions have long been an issue around the globe, most notably in China and India, and studies show they are rampant in the US. A series of videos, the first of which was released by Live Action this morning, exposes the role Planned Parenthood plays in Americaâ€™s sex-selection abortion problem.

The first video, shows a woman visiting a Planned Parenthood facility in South Austin, Texas. The woman, undercover for Live Action, spoke at length with a Planned Parenthood employee about how to proceed with an abortion should she find out that she is pregnant with a girl. The employeeâ€™s instructions included how to use local OB/GYNs to find out the sex of the baby and how to defraud Medicaid to pay for all the costs associated. She also advised the woman that many â€œregularâ€ doctors would not provide an ultrasound should she indicate her desire to abort, as sex determination is usually made 5 months into the pregnancy and pretty much everything (including the brain) is already developed.

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