RedState Morning Briefing

May 31, 2012

Go to www.RedStateMB.com to get

the Morning Briefing every morning at no charge.

———————————————————————-

It is hard to overstate just how extraordinary Ted Cruzâ€™s underdog entry into the Texas runoff is and just how the odds are still stacked against him unless conservatives rally quickly with lots of money.

David Dewhurst has been Lt. Governor of Texas for more than a decade. He has massive name ID throughout the state. Ted Cruz started this race with a three or four percent showing in polling.

More so, Dewhurst is a multimillionaire who can write large sums of money to fund his campaign. Ted Cruz cannot. Texas has several of the most expensive media markets in the country and the state is too large to go door to door across the state.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

Readers might remember â€“ certainly The Weekly Standard [TWS] did â€“ that beleaguered Democratic Wisconsin gubernatorial recall candidate Tom Barrett has called into question Republican Scott Walkerâ€™s contention that the Bureau of Labor Statistics [BLS] had reported Wisconsin had actually gained jobs in 2011, instead of the loss of jobs that had been previously reported from another source. Actually, â€˜called into questionâ€™ is too mild a term; Barrett more or less called Walker a liar.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

Some members of congress are trying to reopen the earmark ban through an obscure legislative process. For many conservatives, the two-year moratorium on the practice of earmarking was the signature accomplishment of the new House majority elected in 2010. Yet, the current legislative push by involving Miscellaneous Tariff Bills (MTBs) is being used by the Washington establishment to reopen that moratorium and roll back conservative advances.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

Conn Carroll had an excellent piece at the Washington Examiner yesterday titled â€œObamaâ€™s Lame Duck Plan To Pass Cap And Trade.â€ Carroll makes the case that Senator John Kerry (D-Mass.) may use the Law of the Sea Treaty (LOST) as a back door to implement cap and trade regulations on United States citizens.

Mike Brownfield of The Heritage Foundation (my employer) wrote a short history of LOST the day before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing last Wednesday.

Please click here for the rest of the post.