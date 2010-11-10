RedState Morning Briefing

For November 10, 2010

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As I write this, Mitch McConnell is privately trying to get enough votes to kill an earmarks moratorium among Senate Republicans. The measure is sponsored by Senators Coburn, Cornyn, DeMint, Ensign, and Enzi, along with Senators-Elect Ayotte, Johnson, Paul, Rubio, and Toomey.

Senators McConnell, Inhofe, and others say earmarks make up a very small part of the budget and to get rid of them would put all the power in the hands of the Obama administration. These two points sound good, but they miss the point. It is always helpful to be reminded of why earmarks are so bad.

And we should call on Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans to join the House Republicans in stopping earmarks.

For self-described conservatives, it is easy to be pro-life, pro-troops, and pro-tax cuts. In most races, that is not how you separate the wheat from the chaff. You separate them on the basis of their belief in limited governmentâ€”in short, do they think that government should do stuff. Period. And there is no better bellwether of politicianâ€™s proclivities toward limited government than whether they request and defend earmarks.

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his is truly appalling.

Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Senate Republicans, supported an earmarks ban and voted to ban earmarks. But he knew there werenâ€™t enough votes for it. Now that it looks like there are enough votes, McConnell is lobbying furiously behind the scenes to kill the earmarks ban.

But the man has trumped himself in rank hypocrisy. According to President George W. Bush, back in 2006, McConnell begged Bush to pull troops out of Iraq to help Republican re-election chances in 2006.

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Meet Dylan Ratigan. If youâ€™ve never heard of him, thatâ€™s because heâ€™s a (hardcore liberal) host on MSNBC. Heâ€™s also a seditionistâ€¦ oh, sorry. For the benefit of our readers with public school educations, a â€™seditionistâ€™ is somebody who incites armed rebellion against his or her country. Here he is, talking with fellow seditionist Ted Rall about how armed revolt against the government now apparently is now on the table when it comes to solutions.

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Americans are hearing the talking point that earmarks donâ€™t cost the taxpayers any money. This simply is not true. Citizens Against Government Waste, a Congressional watchdog group, has put out a report on wasteful projects from Fiscal Year 2010. They identify $16.5 billion in pork.

A look at some of these projects shows that earmarking does lead to waste. To say that $16.5 billion is not significant enough to address is not a valid talking point. Just take a look at some of the projects identified by CAGW.

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A lot of very good things happened last Tuesday as Americans moved to reclaim the nation from the grasp of a kleptocratic Democrat party. But one of the big victories for common sense and the rule of law didnâ€™t involve rival candidates. It didnâ€™t gather the attention of Sarah Palin or the various Tea Party organizations. It didnâ€™t happen in a state with a nationally significant election. It happened in Iowa.

Back in April 2009 a unanimous Iowa Supreme Court ruled that gay marriage was a constitutional right in Iowa notwithstanding law, and several millenia of human tradition, to the contrary. In one fell swoop seven justices used the brute force of their office to intervene in what was clearly a political decision. Unfortunately for three of their number Iowa is a state in which at least some judges remain accountable to the people. Last Tuesday the voters of Iowa created a shockwave by dismissing three Supreme Court justices, Chief Justice Marsha Ternus, Justice David Baker, and Justice Michael Streit, via a retention election.

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Congressman Upton wants to Chair the House Energy & Commerce Committee. While I am a big fan of Congressman Barton, and he wants a waiver, I am not in favor of any waivers for House Committees and think the House GOP needs to choose someone other than Upton.

Congressman Shimkus would be great. Joe Pitts (!!!!) would be awesome. And there are others.

But of Upton, letâ€™s review who we are dealing with.

THIS IS THE MAN WHO CAME UP WITH THE IDEA TO BAN THE LIGHTBULB!!

Here is the rest of his sorry voting record.

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