RedState Morning Briefing

For November 15, 2010

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â€¦No, Iâ€™m perfectly serious. We have had to deal with two [expletive deleted] years of this administrationâ€™s clueless posturing on Khalid Sheikh Mohammed: more, if you count the clueless posturing that took place before the election. And after those two-plus years we are now being told that the plan for KSM is that heâ€¦ be detained indefinitely. No civilian trial. No military commission. Just keep him imprisoned until he drops dead of old age, apparently.

Gee, kids: are we finding out that national security is HARD?

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One interest group is very upset about Senator Jim DeMintâ€™s (R-SC) plan to force a vote in the Senate Republican Conference for a two year earmark moratorium â€” Lobbyists. According to The Hill, the lobbying group that represents lobbyists are very angry and worried that the easy money days of earmarking for dollars is over. Yes, even lobbyists have lobbyist in Washington, D.C.

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Yes, â€œsteal.â€ Rep. Charles Rangel was not allowed to use money from his leadership PAC to pay his legal bills, it beggars belief that he did not know that he was not allowed to use money from his leadership PAC to pay his legal bills, and yet he did it anyway. If we canâ€™t call the deliberate diversion of money that was raised and allocated for other peopleâ€™s use â€˜theftâ€™ then we might as well give up the entire civilization thing now and go back to living in caves.

It doesnâ€™t really matter anyway, of course. The Democratic panelists on the ethics trial thatâ€™s supposed to start tomorrow will not sign off on any sort of meaningful punishment for the Congressman: heâ€™ll be slapped on the wrist in any Democratic-controlled Congress, and everybody knows it. Thatâ€™s why current Speaker Pelosi delayed these proceedings in the first place, after all. On the (marginally) bright side, at least Rangelâ€™s been drained personally dry by these proceedings, to the point where heâ€™ll be representing himself because he canâ€™t afford a new legal team. Itâ€™s hardly justice, but then, again: itâ€™s still a Democratic-controlled Congress. You work with what you have.

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Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitanoâ€™s Letâ€™s Make a Deal approach to keeping Americaâ€™s airports secure isnâ€™t generating too many fans. Perhaps itâ€™s because the choices given are so insulting to the rights enjoyed by a free people:

Door #1: Have nude pictures of yourself beamed to some video monitor to be viewed by a total stranger where it may or may not be stored; or,

Door #2: Allow yourself to be groped, poked, patted down, felt up, frisked, and squeezed at the hands of some police academy reject in a Smurf-blue uniform [Photo: Kim Kardashian at LAX]; orâ€¦

Door #3: Donâ€™t travel.

Worse is the fact that, if you have children, you have the same choices to make on their behalf.

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Union bosses and their Democrat cronies are breathing a collective sigh of relief. On Wednesday, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) gave them something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving and they must be positively giddy. As opposed to reality biting on December 15th, as was originally scheduled, FASB just threw a temporary lifeline to companies with union multi-employer pension fund liabilities.

Last month, we told you about the financial Armageddon that is looming for unions, unionized companies and Democrats. The date was set as December 15th for a new accounting rule that requires companies to more accurately account for the pension liabilities owed to union multi-employer pension. On Wednesday, FASB punted, giving those companies more time to keep their pension liabilities hidden, while allotting unions, as well as Democrats, more time to come up with some other solution to deal with their pension ponzi scheme.

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