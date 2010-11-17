RedState Morning Briefing

For November 17, 2010

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It is nauseating to hear people tell me over the past 48 hours that Joe Straus, the Democrat backed Speaker of the Texas House, is a â€œconservative.â€ With redistricting at stake in a state the size of Texas, we need to come to terms with why Straus is not a conservative and should be defeated. Likewise, Republicans who vote for him will all need to be challenged in primaries.

Yes this is that big of an issue. And yes it is worth taking to the front page of a national political blog to focus on this one man in one state.

The people saying Joe Straus is conservative are the same people whoâ€™ve spent the past year trying repeatedly to shut out conservatives in the election and dress up moderates and liberals as conservatives.

It is not going to work.

Anyone who says Joe Straus is a conservative is either a fool or a liar.

I hate to be that blunt, but the truth sometimes must be.

Joe Straus has a 100% rating from NARAL, but the same people saying Straus is conservative also say he is pro-life. . . .Pro-lifers are not honored by Planned Parenthood, but Joe Straus was.

Conservatives do not block laws to provide business tax exemptions to small businesses. But Joe Straus did.

Conservatives do not support McCain-Feingold style election laws. Joe Straus did.

Conservatives do not kill voter integrity laws requiring photo identification for voting. Joe Straus did.

Conservatives do not campaign for left-wing propagandists. Joe Straus did.

. . . .

Below are the office numbers of key Texas House Republicans. Call them and politely ask them not just to oppose Joe Straus, but to support Ken Paxton. Let us know what they say. We will post the names of the undecideds and concentrate our efforts on them. Conservatives must defeat Joe Straus.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

Byron York has good news for people around the country.

Your local airport can opt out of having the Transportation Safety Administration handle security at your local airport. Instead, you can contract out to the private sector. It was one of the ingenious and little noticed provisions the Republicans dropped in the post-9/11 legislation creating the TSA.

With a move to unionize the TSA and the TSA groping 3 year olds and nuns in nutty security theater, opt-ing out in favor of free market competence sounds like a great idea. Oh, and Congress will cover the payments to the TSA replacement.

Practicing what I preach, I am the Chairman of the Public Properties Committee of the City of Macon, Georgia. As such, I chair the committee that oversees the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. I will be drafting legislation to have my local airport opt-out of having the TSA grope passengers.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

Donald Berwick, temporary Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), will testify tomorrow before the Senate Finance Committee. This will be the first opportunity for Senators to question this controversial figure. President Obama used his power of the recess appointment to place Berwick into the CMS position without action by the United States Senate. This will be a great opportunity for members of the committee to ask Berwick whether breast and colon cancer patients should be denied critical care because of the cost of treatment.

Please click here for the rest of the post.

So, letâ€™s get this straight:

Itâ€™s okay for the TSA to grope nuns, but Muslim women are exempt (nothing beyond the head and neck). We cannot profile potential terrorists, but itâ€™s okay to molest three-year olds (except we wonâ€™t call it molest because itâ€™s the government doing it). Muslim men wonâ€™t go through body imaging machines, but itâ€™s okay to grope non-Muslimsâ€™ genitals.

And, just to be clear, when one guy expresses his displeasure about his â€œjunkâ€ being touched, the TSA wants to make an example out of him by retaliating and launching an investigation into the guy who resisted the TSAâ€™s overtures.

Please click here for the rest of the post.