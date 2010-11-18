RedState Morning Briefing

For November 18, 2010

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The Politico has an article on the number of leadership posts that the incoming class of 2010 is demanding be set aside for freshmen. Two slots on the Elected Leadership Committee (ELC), which basically means they will sit at the leadership table and participate in the discussion, one class president (largely irrelevant), and importantly, two coveted slots on the Steering Committee which makes committee assignments and decides chairmanship races.

These two steering slots need to be filled with hard core conservatives who can be trusted to not just go along with whatever decision Speaker Boehner and Majority Leader Cantor make. And currently, the Appropriations Committee controls too much of the committee (Jerry Lewis, Hal Rogers, Ken Calvert, Steve LaTourette, Tom Cole, etc.), and this cannot be expanded. . . .

The class of 2010 are right to be operating as a block, but they need to be discerning within their ranks as to who is the real deal and not to vote for them just because theyâ€™re nice or articulate or good looking or funny or whatever other ridiculous consideration these popularity contests come down to.

Reform of the Steering Committee is Fundamental; each member should get one vote. But it also matters who the members are. The class of 2010 need to make their votes count.

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There has been much ink spilled and bytes consumed in the past week over that tea party letter asking Republicans to, in effect, shut up about social issues. This is a problem that both sides have had in the past.

Some social conservatives have wanted federal government involvement in their issues at the expense of fiscal integrity and some fiscal guys have wanted government involvement in their issues while ignoring life, gay marriage, etc.

[T]here is more than one â€œIâ€ in coalition. Both sides must work together as best they can and it is inappropriate for either side to want to shut up the other side.

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The FDA has informed four companies that caffeine is an â€œunsafe food additiveâ€ when mixed with alcohol. In this particular case, the drinks being affected are cans of carbonated, caffeinated, and alcoholic drinksâ€¦ but if youâ€™re wondering whatâ€™s the scientific difference between that and a hand-made mixture of coffee, whiskey and whipped cream, the answerâ€™s simple: there isnâ€™t one. This is strictly â€˜politicalâ€™â€¦ or more accurately, â€˜pandering.â€™ And if youâ€™re wondering whatâ€™s stopping the government from deciding that bars shouldnâ€™t serve Irish or Jamaican coffee - or, God help us, Red Bull and vodka, which is apparently the big club drink now - the answerâ€™s even simpler: nothing. Nothing at all. If young drinkers start consume hand-mixed caffeine/alcohol concoctions, the FDA will start going after the organizations that serve them.

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So. Itâ€™s a few years from now. Youâ€™re driving in your car (with a passenger); itâ€™s night, and itâ€™s snowing. Youâ€™re out in the middle of nowhere. One of your tires blows out: fortunately, youâ€™re able to stop before you flip the car, but youâ€™re still out in the middle of nowhere at night in the snow with a flat tire. But thatâ€™s why you have Triple Aâ€¦ so you get out of your car and move far enough away to get a signal on your cell phone, then spend roughly the next hour or so slowly freezing solid as you navigate the tow truck in.

Why?

Because Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood is a complete moron who wants to jam your cell phone, thatâ€™s why .

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When we have an administration more concerned about rewarding its union cronies than the U.S. Constitution (see ObamaCare for reference), giving union bosses access to the wallets of TSOs was only a matter of time. Now, the Transportation Security Agencyâ€™s blue shirts who are doing Janet Napolitianoâ€™s bidding frisking, groping, molesting and seemingly sexually assaulting the American public, are about to get license for further abuseâ€”a union card.

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