A good friend sent me this link.

I posted a polite response, pointing out much of the above. Within a day I was blocked from the RedState site, and now I cannot access the web page: my IP address was also blocked. I have since learned that it was Erick Erickson, Editor of RedState, who didnâ€™t like it. Here is another, from http://www.erickerickson.org: "...we call Ron Paul supporters MoRons."

I think Erick got a little antsy when I pointed out that Ron Paul posed a threat to the CFR/Neocon agenda, had millions of supporters, had done well in straw polls and was a towering internet presence. I also said that the CFR was clearly anxious about Dr. Paul, and all they could do was to stand on the sidelines and call him names, such as "pencil-head" or his supporters "MoRons." Hilarious. CFR/Neocon? Wow. That's as intelligent as me writing KKK/RonPaul agenda.