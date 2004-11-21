But for George Will, I would not watch ABC's "This Week" hosted by shallow partisan George Stephanopoulos.

To add insult to injury, this week "This Week" had on its panel Maureen Dowd, erstwhile pundit-commentator to the unintelligensia.

George Stephanopoulos asked MoDo what she thought of Colin Powell coming out forcefully against Iran's nuclear ambitions after being so reluctant to come out about Iraq's WMD status.

MoDo, perhaps speaking in code only those on the Upper East Side of Manhattan will understand said, and I quote, "I know . . . It's bizarre . . . I don't know . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Some people are even talking about regime change again."

Huh?

Will someone please haul "This Week" into the middle of next week and kill it. What a ridiculous show. But for George Will, the entire show would be as insightful as MoDo's comment. Perhaps they will consider digging up Mr. Brinkley and having his corpse conduct the show. No doubt it would be an improvement over George "Stephy" Stephanopoulos. Perhaps, as well, ABCNews will stop hiring hyper-Democratic partisans to be "objective" news busybodies. I won't hold my breath for that one, though.