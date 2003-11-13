Movie Review | More: "The Napoleonic wars that followed the French Revolution gave birth, among other things, to British conservatism, and 'Master and Commander,' making no concessions to modern, egalitarian sensibilities, is among the most thoroughly and proudly conservative movies ever made. It imagines the Surprise as a coherent society in which stability is underwritten by custom and every man knows his duty and his place. I would not have been surprised to see Edmund Burke's name in the credits."