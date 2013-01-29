Moving On
I was not going to say anything, but rather just fade away. I suppose though with rumors and reports I should say something. My voicemail and inbox are, as I type, filling up. I have turned my phone off as the only way to get it to stop ringing. Yes, I...
I was not going to say anything, but rather just fade away. I suppose though with rumors and reports I should say something. My voicemail and inbox are, as I type, filling up. I have turned my phone off as the only way to get it to stop ringing. Yes, I can confirm I am leaving CNN. It was a very, very difficult decision. I | Read More »