Absolutely, a change in strategy is necessary after what transpired over the weekend. The President is doing just that. He has put back in charge Tom Homan and Rodney Scott.

Both men were sidelined by Kristi Noem in favor of her Icarus, Gregory Bovino, who flew too close to the sun and will now take the fall for what transpired in Minnesota. If you are unfamiliar with the overnight happenings, Stephen Miller now admits he gave the information to Kristi Noem that caused her to call Pretti a domestic terrorist. But, everyone now claims that information came from the border patrol on the ground in Minneapolis, i.e. Bovino. Likewise, Miller claims the border patrol failed to follow protocol, with some agents arresting illegals and others holding back the protestors.

The President will gabbard Noem, sidelining her and ignoring her, but using her in photo ops. Miller will continue. Bovino will take the fall.

Back in Minneapolis, the Mayor of the city still says his city and police will refuse to work with the federal government.

Progressives have spun a tale many believe. They claim Minneapolis and Minnesota do cooperate with immigration. This is simply a lie.

When an illegal alien, convicted of a crime other than entering the country, is to be released from prison, the government in Minnesota will notify immigration. But neither the city nor the state will honor immigration hold requests. They will not check the immigration status of a non-citizen who is detained for suspicion of committing a crime or even driving under the influence. They will not help.

That means the President and immigration agents must now stay in Minnesota. ICE, not border patrol, can run the operation. ICE is better equipped and more professional. They do not go out to Home Depot and Target to engage in mass roundups. They get accused of that, but only the Border Patrol has been doing that. ICE has defined targets that they go get. The Biden Administration released many illegal aliens into the United States. Many of them were tracked to final state destinations. ICE can go to Minnesota and get the ones who wound up there.

Progressives have chosen first to believe that illegal entry into the United States is not a crime. It is a crime — the first time a misdemeanor with civil penalties. Many of them have also decided there is no such thing as an “illegal alien” because the United States is “stolen land.” Oh, I’m serious. Below is a flyer promoting a school walkout at Ola High School in McDonough, Georgia, this Friday. Notice the all-caps in the green box. They also want to “abolish ICE.”

The other day, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office announced they had arrested a twenty-six-year-old illegal alien who broke into a family’s mobile home and held a twelve-year-old and a ten-year-old at knife point while raping the twelve-year-old. The illegal alien, Kenneth Guzman, came here during the Biden Administration.

The “Dream Defenders” will not speak up about the victims or any victims of illegal aliens. Progressives around the country believe the illegal alien should not have been deported before the rape because he had not committed any crime other than coming here. They believe Guzman was a victim.

That view is incompatible with the sovereignty of the United States. The President needed to change tactics. But the deportations in Minnesota should continue. And the Administration must oppose the Democrats’ insistence on a new judicial warrant for deportations in the Homeland Security appropriations measure.

Lastly, I don’t care who you are, this is funny. A progressive activist wore an N-95 mask to a protest to hide her face from authorities, but spelled her full name for the local television station. 😂😂😂