Yesterday, I discovered The Evangelical Outpost. Today is probably the last day you will be able to read it. I'd imagine that Mrs. Carter will be killing Mr. Carter tonight after she has read his blog.

Joe writes, "This year Iâ€™m trying something different. Iâ€™ve decided to take the same approach that I took to find a wife and lowered my expectations. I figure that if I donâ€™t set my sights too high then I wonâ€™t be disappointed. Since success is a relative concept I decided to make it relatively easy to succeed."

Yeah, that's going to make her happy. You lowered your expectations to find a wife.

If Mrs. Carter reads this, my sister suggests sewing the husband up in the bed sheets while he sleeps and clubbing him to death. The sewing builds expectation and the clubbing works out the energy. So she says.

Just messing with y'all.

I do encourage you to check out Joe's blog. It is Hugh Hewitt endorsed.