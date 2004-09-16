Jed Babbin has a very interesting post over at The Corner on National Review Online about Mrs. Knox's interview with Dan Rather.

Col. Bill Campenni (USAF, Ret.) wondered just how Mrs. Knox would have more knowledge than Killian's son. He told me that not only was young Killian the son of the squadron commander, he was a member of the squadron on duty with the rest of the guys. Mrs. Knox -- the squadron secretary -- only knew paper. Not people. Killian's son was in a very good position to know, and she wasn't.

Mrs. Knox said she remembered that Killian was upset because Mr. Bush didn't take his flight physical. And she transforms Killian's supposed frustration into a statement that the other pilots werer resentful of Mr. Bush be cause of his attitude. That's flatly false according to both Campenni and Joe Glavin, another pilot who flew with Dubya. I asked Glavin if there was any such resentment of Bush. He said, "Absolutely not," and added that you'd have a really hard time finding anyone who would agree with that. So, let's recap. The documents are forged, according to the secretary who is an admitted "yellow dog democrat." The information contained in the memos is authentic because Mrs. Knox heard people in the squadron say those things. The guys who flew with Bush in the squadron, who we could assume are the ones who said those things, deny that those things were said.

The only grain of truth appears to be that Bush did not take a physical, but that it was acceptable for him not to take it because he had ceased flying. The plane he flew was no longer used and he was headed to Harvard, therefore there was no need to waste money training him -- let alone making him take a flight physical.

Will someone please remind me why this is news?

Ed: I have cross posted this at Rathergate.com where I was asked to participate as a writer.