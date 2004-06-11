Is here in full. Here is what stood out to me.

Some in the West during the early 1980s believed communism and democracy were equally valid and viable. This was the school of ``moral equivalence.'' In contrast Ronald Reagan saw Soviet communism as a menace to be confronted in the genuine belief that its squalid underpinning would fall swiftly to the gathering winds of freedom. Provided, as he said, that NATO and the industrialized democracies stood firm and united. They did. And we know now who was right.

I was reminded of the differences betweek Kerry and Bush in this present battle with islamofascists.