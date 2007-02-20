It is not my intention to devote the front page of RedState to being the anti-Corner when it comes to Governor Romney. In fact, I suspect this will be one of the last posts on which I bring up the specific subject. I'm more interested in fighting the Congressional Democrats right now.

But, I've gotten enough "fan mail" since I waited until last Friday evening when not a lot of people were watching to retract my endorsement of Mitt Romney that I want to point this out. This should make clear to folks why I can't support Mitt Romney right now. He has a recent record of flip flops on important conservative issues. What *is* in the water in Massachusetts?

This is why I can't support him in the primary. This record. These words that he speaks in 2002. To his credit, he spoke the truth in this 2002 debate. He did nothing to change the pro-abortion laws of Massachusetts. I suspect that the Shannon O'Brien come back in this debate is going to be echoed by more and more candidates.

But I also suspected that Mitt Romney has peaked too soon and most of these issues are quickly becoming both moot and an anchor for him.

This also falls in line with the latest Gallup poll. Not a lot of people have heard of Mitt Romney, but the more they hear, the more his unfavorables rise. I suspect it is because of waffling like this. Contrast him with Rudy who is definitely to the left of Romney's presently stated social positions. But, everyone knows where Rudy stands and the Gallup poll indicates people, including conservatives, still think highly of him.

No wonder Mitt is having to spend capital now to run ads.