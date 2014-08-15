The facts that seem undisputed — and in these situations that is so rare — are that an unarmed 18-year-old named Michael Brown was walking in a street; an altercation occurred with a police officer; the officer gave chase to Mr. Brown after the scuffle and shot Mr. Brown at least once in the back, approximately 20 feet from where the scuffle occurred.

The police officer claim ...



Updated: Fri Aug 15, 2014



