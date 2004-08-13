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But bringing a recall effort to a vote is far from easy. The vast majority of recall efforts do not make it that far, said Erick-Woods Erickson, a Macon attorney and political consultant who specializes in election law.

The process involves an intricate list of tasks, including validating thousands of signatures and, in many cases, approval from a Superior Court judge. Erickson said Georgia legislators were aware that a recall law could be used against them, and made it "as tough as possible."