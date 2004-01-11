Well, it was neither big nor fat, but the wedding I attended yesterday was in Atlanta at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

The Celebrant (preacher with a lot of robes on) spoke mostly Greek. All the hyms were Greek, and there were several parts of the ceremony where the congregation could be seated, but no one motioned for anyone to be seated, so we stood for most of an hour. It was an interesting affair.

The friend whose wedding it was, married an Armenian who works out of Atlanta. None of us can quite figure it out. But, she is just about the sweetest person, as is her mother. Her claim to fame, however, was repeated dropping the F-bomb during law school. She has a mouth that would make a sailor blush.