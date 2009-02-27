Here is my column in today's issue of the Telegraph

Expressing shock about this is like being shocked by third degree burns after a night in bed with the devil.

Noble has done nothing wrong. It has played the game masterfully. It secured taxpayer property to build a taxpayer-funded hotel. It received management agreements to run the profitable parts of Maconâ€™s Centreplex. Noble outmaneuvered C. Jack Ellis and Macon at every turn. Good businesses take advantage of bad businesses. It happens all the time.