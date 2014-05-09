My Georgia Picks
People keep asking me to put all these in one place, so here it goes. Below are the candidates I have recommended in Georgia. I have not recommended people in every race. Statewide Governor: Nathan Deal U.S. Senate: Karen Handel School Superintendent: Nan
People keep asking me to put all these in one place, so here it goes. Below are the candidates I have recommended in Georgia. I have not recommended people in every race.
Statewide
Governor: Nathan Deal
U.S. Senate: Karen Handel
School Superintendent: Nancy Jester (alternative: Ashley Bell)
Congress
US Congress, District 1: John McCallum
US Congress, District 10: Jody Hice
US Congress, District 11: Barry Loudermilk
State Legislative
State Senate District 16: Marty Harbin
State Senate District 18: John Kennedy
State Senate District 27: Michael Williams
State House District 22: Wes Cantrell
State House District 54: John McCloskey
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