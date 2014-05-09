People keep asking me to put all these in one place, so here it goes. Below are the candidates I have recommended in Georgia. I have not recommended people in every race.

Statewide

Governor: Nathan Deal

U.S. Senate: Karen Handel

School Superintendent: Nancy Jester (alternative: Ashley Bell)

Congress

US Congress, District 1: John McCallum

US Congress, District 10: Jody Hice

US Congress, District 11: Barry Loudermilk

State Legislative

State Senate District 16: Marty Harbin

State Senate District 18: John Kennedy

State Senate District 27: Michael Williams

State House District 22: Wes Cantrell

State House District 54: John McCloskey

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