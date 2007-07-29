“My ideal candidate for the GOP is a "clean up our own house first" candidate. He'd support challengers to corrupt, incumbent Republicans, get involved in primaries for conservatives, and speak with the passion of Reagan.”

Call this a Sunday night throw away post if you like, but it's one I've been meaning to write. I was doing my usual pre-bed Sunday night routine of standing under the stream of water in the shower thinking about all the things I forgot to do last week and need to do this coming week and remembered this is a post I've never written and should have written.

Let me give you my picture of the ideal Republican Presidential candidate. Right now, not one of the people running or contemplating running fits my ideal perfectly.

You see, I agree with Karl Rove that the GOP lost in 2006 more because of corruption than Iraq. Sure the war is in the back of everyone's mind, but in the front is William Jefferson's freezer with Denny Hastert standing in front of it next to Duke Cunningham daring anyone to look in the freezer.

The GOP got so used to corruption, they were even aiding and abetting Democrat felons in Congress. And they still are.

My ideal Republican Presidential candidate is premised on one assumption: no matter who we put up in 2008, we're more likely than not toast. So, the candidate should run a no holes barred campaign of straight shooting and hard hitting reform to distinguish himself from the rest of the GOP -- it's the only way I think a GOP candidate is going to win short of catastrophe on the Democratic side.

That means the GOP candidate should be out right now finding someone to run against Don Young (R-AK), Ted Stevens (R-AK), Ken Calvert (R-CA), Jerry Lewis (R-CA), John Doolittle (R-CA), and should be in Kansas 02 saying the GOP needs to stick with Jim Ryun, not a tax and spend Democrat-Lite candidate like Lynn Jenkins.

My ideal candidate for the GOP is a "clean up our own house first" candidate. He'd support challengers to corrupt, incumbent Republicans, get involved in primaries like KS-02 for Jim Ryun and NC-03 for Joe McLaughlin and other conservatives, and speak with the passion of Reagan, ie. optimistic, boldly, and with minimal nuance. We don't need another Reagan, but we do need someone with his optimism and willingness to be boldly conservative.

The candidates this year so far are not doing that. And that is exactly why so few of us are inspired by them. Right now I don't think we're going to win next year come hell or high water, so I'd rather an unapologetic champion of conservatism than someone trying not to offend soccer moms.

The country is aligned against the GOP, and they have cause. That cause is not the war. That cause is corruption. The GOP still leaves a bad taste in the public's mouth from AGAG at Justice to Don "It's My Money" Young in the House. And they aren't going to want to vote for the GOP again until the GOP proves it can clean up its act. For that we need a new standard bearer.

That is my ideal candidate for President.