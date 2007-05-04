I think we have a candidate today for dumbest "serious news story" ever. In fact, you might want to email Tina Daunt and ask if she was serious. Or, better yet, you might want to email the Reader Representative at the Los Angeles Times and ask if this is really the level of journalism they have descended to.

Because while you would expect rabid lefties that no one takes seriously to make an issue of this, you would, I expect, be perturbed to realize a respectable mainstream national newspaper would let one of its journalists spend 1,053 words making the case that Fred Thompson cannot be President because he played a racist for three episodes on "Wise Guy" back in the 80's.

So can "Law & Order" actor and former Sen. Fred Thompson (R-Tenn.) become the first presidential candidate with this credit? Thompson played a white supremacist, spewing anti-Semitic comments and fondling an autographed copy of "Mein Kampf" on a television drama 19 years ago.

Now, I would defend Fred Thompson from this, but I was once a criminal defense attorney. Being a criminal defense attorney of several people found guilty of their crimes puts me in the same league as Maximilian Schell, a Hollywood actor who played Hans Rolfe, criminal defense attorney to the Nazis at Nuremberg in Judgment at Nuremberg. As a result of my past indirectly assisting Nazis through Hans Rolfe as played by Maximilian Schell, I am disqualified from defending Thompson.

I will have to leave it to Patterico's Pontifications.