My Interview with Gov. Rick Perry
On my radio show on WSB, I just interviewed Governor Rick Perry. He compared what is happening to him, accurately I think, to what would happen with show trials in the Soviet Union. He also said he’d do it all over again and his team is going to try to
On my radio show on WSB, I just interviewed Governor Rick Perry. He compared what is happening to him, accurately I think, to what would happen with show trials in the Soviet Union. He also said he’d do it all over again and his team is going to try to expedite this indictment to get it dismissed.
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