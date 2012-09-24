My iPhone 5 Review
Between bourbons and technology, I should put more of these up. On Friday morning, I decided to jump ship to Verizon from AT&T, where I have been forever. Put it to you this way, I was a Powertel user in college. They got bought by T-Mobile. Somet...
Between bourbons and technology, I should put more of these up. On Friday morning, I decided to jump ship to Verizon from AT&T, where I have been forever. Put it to you this way, I was a Powertel user in college. They got bought by T-Mobile. Sometime around 1997, due to coverage issues, I switched to Cingular. You know the rest. Many of you know | Read More »