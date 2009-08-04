I introduced Max Wood to Liz Cheney at the RedState Gathering this weekend. Max is a real American hero. Appointed by President Bush as the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Max packed his bags and left behind his office and family to volunteer in Iraq with the Department of Justice. He helped the Iraqis set up their judicial system. From a press release, "His responsibilities in Iraq included overseeing the efforts of over 400 Department of Justice employees and contractors working in the region at that time, serving as the United States Ambassador's Liaison to the Iraq Judiciary, and heading up the joint U.S./Iraqi Major Crimes Task Force."

Max has decided to run for Georgia Attorney General. He is a super nice guy and a terrific neighbor. I wholeheartedly support him.

By the way, Max is the guy who prosecuted Malachi York of the Nuwabian Cult. I remember that prosecution. We had the safest street in the city given all the death threats he was getting.

Max is an outstanding patriot.