My friend Linda Hamrick gets written up in the Atlanta Journal this morning. She's a great lady and now a power player up there. See here.

It came as a surprise late last year when a high-ranking state Republican senator from Savannah said he would try to help Atlantans with their ballooning water and sewer bills.

The story behind Sen. Eric Johnson's change of heart sheds light on how the game of politics is played, and shows how much influence lobbyists can exert. As would be expected in the AJC, they have to smear her with the right wing kook label. But, hey, she gets her name and face in the paper. She is one terrific lady.