There are going to be a number of tea parties around the nation on Tax Day. I'm helping organize one here in Middle Georgia.

I'll be at Macon's City Hall at noon on April 15th with Chris Krok, the morning talk radio host on AM 940. We'll be protesting this whole heap of a mess we know as the Obama stimulus plan and welfare expansion. We're going to be joined by a number of elected officials, including one or more gubernatorial candidates.

I hope you'll consider stopping by.

When: 12:00 p.m., April 15, 2009

Where: 700 Poplar Street, Macon, GA 31201

What: A Tea Party

Why: Because if you aren't embarrassed, you haven't been paying attention.