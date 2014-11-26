As we head into tomorrow, some of you are going to be plotting going shopping tomorrow evening. You just can’t wait. You can’t help yourself.

I sure wish you would.

You going shopping on Thanksgiving Day is depriving someone of a day of rest on a national holiday where we should be celebrating around a table with our families.

As I get older, I appreciate more and more the Sabbath rest. It was important even in the Garden of Eden where God set the Sabbath day aside as something even his new creation, mankind, should honor:

Then God blessed the seventh day and made it holy, because on it he rested from all the work of creating that he had done.

Thanksgiving Day is not a Sabbath Day, but I wish more people treated it as such. It just pains me terribly that because of our consumerism, we are forcing others into work on Thanksgiving Day. I realize it makes me sound like an old fogey, but I really think those of us who have much and have much to be thankful for, should be at home enjoying our families or even a quiet rest and giving others the same instead of running out to spend our blessings.

And now I can go back to rest.

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