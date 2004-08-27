A while back I posited a theory that a lot of the Anybody But Bush ("ABB") crowd that said they'd vote for Kerry really just wanted reassurances from Bush that he was not a crackhead, fundamentalist warmonger. I predicted that, once they got that reassurance, they would come back to him and the race would no longer be close.

I think we are starting to see signs of that. The polling coming out closest to the convention shows that a lot of ABB'ers are not comfortable with Kerry. Now they appear to be re-examining Bush even before the convention. I am predicting a bounce for Bush out of the convention unless he really flubs up the speech.