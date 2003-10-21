My wife is fundamentally opposed to the latest actions in the Schiavo case.

It is interesting how backgrounds change your perspective. One of the defining moments in my wife's life was watching her mother wither away with breast cancer when my wife was in elementary school. She has a fundamental belief in letting people die a dignified death.

I have never experienced such a thing and I am inclined to support Jeb Bush's actions. I don't think this is a conservative vs. liberal thing. I think it is a compassion thing. The trouble is that both sides feel compassion for one person in different ways.

As a lawyer, I can only further encourage people to prepare living wills.