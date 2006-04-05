It's funny how things work out. I tried for weeks to get a ticket to Washington for this week and never could get anything reasonable that would give me solid work time up there.

Well, then the plumbing messed up.

Then I got invited early Friday morning to go see a former President.

And then I went to get my allergy shot today and had a reaction forcing me to sit around for a good while.

Had I gone to DC, I would have stopped by the allergy clinic, gotten my shot, and headed off to the airport. Somewhere between Macon and Forsyth I would have gotten very, very sick -- very sick without an epipen or benadryl (which I usually keep with me)

It's funny how things work out.