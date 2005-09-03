Leon has some damning stuff on Ray Nagin's failure. For example, New Orleans has a written disaster plan that clearly states that an evacuation must be called 72 hours before a Class 3 or higher hurricane. Nagin waiting until the last 24 hours.

In fairness to him, 72 hours before, we weren't sure where the storm was going. But, not less than 48 hours ahead of time, it was clear that the storm was on path to New Orleans.

We shouldn't be blaming people for this. But if we are, everyone should be treated equally and Nagin should not be out playing the race card when he was eating supper instead of evacuating his city.