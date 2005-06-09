Your organization consists of:

(1) The former head of Campaign for America's Future project to oppose Bush's social security plan;

(2) The CEO of Air America as a board member;

(3) The President of the Service Employees Union as a board member;

(4) The Dixie Chicks' manager as a board member; and

(5) The former director of the DNC's women outreach program as President of the organization.

You'd be reasonable to conclude that such an organization was a group of lefties. While you would technically be right, the organization I'm talking about calls itself "nonpartisan." That's right. Sean Higgins has more on Rock the Vote -- a partisan scam operation.