With a tip of the hat to Ramesh Ponnuru, behold the brilliance of the Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives and would be Speaker of the House.

Q Could you talk about [the Kelo] decision? What you think of it?

Ms. Pelosi. It is a decision of the Supreme Court. If Congress wants to change it, it will require legislation of a level of a constitutional amendment. So this is almost as if God has spoken. It's an elementary discussion now. They have made the decision.[Emphasis added]

The whole press conference, available here, is stunning in her shallowness, vanity, and ignorance. But, she just digs her hole deeper. When asked if she'd support efforts to pass a law that would prevent money from being used to fund condemnations for economic developement in favor of private developers, Pelosi, babbling, responds

Again, without focusing on the actual decision, just to say that when you withhold funds from enforcing a decision of the Supreme Court you are, in fact, nullifying a decision of the Supreme Court. This is in violation of the respect for separation of church -- powers in our Constitution, church and state as well. Sometimes the Republicans have a problem with that as well. But forgive my digression.

In addition to not understanding the issue (she was asked with clarification more than once), she clearly has decided to cede the power of the purse strings. And what the heck does church and state have to do with it? Is Scientology condemning land in Marin County with her help?