This Washington Post editorial sums it up rather nicely.

HOUSE SPEAKER Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) offered an excellent demonstration yesterday of why members of Congress should not attempt to supplant the secretary of state when traveling abroad. After a meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, Ms. Pelosi announced that she had delivered a message from Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert that â€œIsrael was ready to engage in peace talksâ€ with Syria. What's more, she added, Mr. Assad was ready to â€œresume the peace processâ€ as well. Having announced this seeming diplomatic breakthrough, Ms. Pelosi suggested that her Kissingerian shuttle diplomacy was just getting started. â€œWe expressed our interest in using our good offices in promoting peace between Israel and Syria,â€ she said.

Only one problem: The Israeli prime minister entrusted Ms. Pelosi with no such message.Not since Ted Kennedy conspired with the Soviet Union to subvert American foreign policy has a member of Congress engaged one of our enemies to undermine our position in the world.