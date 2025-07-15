The famous preacher Charles Haddon Spurgeon, not Mark Twain, made famous the saying, “A lie will go round the world while truth is pulling its boots on.” It is what partisans in the press love. The narrative gets seeded. It takes root in the minds of partisans. Then the truth is revealed.

As the waters were still raging in Texas, pundits and reporters began questioning cuts to the National Weather Service in Texas. Never mind that the National Weather Service in San Antonio had more staffers than normal in anticipation of the weather. Never mind that the standard procedure was followed. The accusation carried weight and the press gave it force. The New York Times raised the issue. The sub-headline for that piece was, “Some experts say staff shortages might have complicated forecasters’ ability to coordinate responses with local emergency management officials.”

Juliette Kayyem of CNN tweeted, “MAGA and RW media seem very upset today as a chorus of us experts discuss the impact of cuts to weather forecasting. This is the world of disaster information wars. I say this: a total tragedy in Texas and we owe those young girls the willingness to learn from it.” She is not a weather expert. She is a ghoul.

The press, both reporters and pundits, rushed to tie the devastation and damage to budget cuts from DOGE, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump.

Now, more than week removed, with the narrative having taken root, the truth can be revealed. This is today’s reporting from the Washington Post.

Camp Mystic Executive Director Richard “Dick” Eastland did not begin to evacuate the young campers asleep in cabins near the rapidly rising Guadalupe River for more than an hour after he received a severe flood warning on his phone from the National Weather Service at 1:14 a.m. on July 4, the family said through a spokesman. Eastland — who had run the beloved Christian-centered all-girls camp in Hunt, Texas, with his wife since the 1980s — rallied family members, some of whom lived and worked at the camp, on walkie-talkies to “assess the situation” soon after the alert went out, said Jeff Carr, the family’s spokesman. At 2:30 a.m., when rain was falling hard and fast, Eastland decided to begin evacuating campers, Carr said. Richard Eastland Jr., Dick Eastland’s son, said in a brief interview with The Washington Post last week that “the warning came fast.” The camp had previously been under a flood watch that leadership was aware of, Eastland Jr. said. The National Weather Service’s more urgent alert at 1:14 a.m. had warned of “life threatening flash flooding” in Kerr County, where Camp Mystic is in a flood zone. The alert did not include an evacuation order. The federal agency does not have the authority to issue evacuation orders, a power that typically falls to local governments.

Camp Mystic got more than an hour’s notice before it started evacuating and the National Weather Service did not order an evacuation because it has no power to do so.

That is what Trump and his supporters claimed, but the left insisted anyone making those statements was just lying for MAGA and Trump and that blood was on their hands.

The press, far too often, rushes out narratives against Trump that turn out not to be true. Far more stories have been retracted about Trump than Biden. With Biden, the press was overly cautious and defensive. With Trump, narrative trumps truth.

And the ghouls used the bodies of the dead to seed a narrative based on a lie.

John MacArthur (1939 - 2025)

Years ago, in an age before Donald Trump, I got asked to preach at a conference. The set up was neat. The political guys were asked to talk about theology and the theological guys were asked to talk about politics. Since I was in seminary, I got invited explicitly to preach. I chose Genesis 1:1.

I walked on stage with a MacArthur Study Bible. I normally use a Ligonier Ministries Reformation Study Bible. For some reason, I had the MacArthur Study Bible with me on the trip.

I climbed into the pulpit before a giant crowd pretty puffed up with pride at what I was getting to do. Then I noticed a head of silver hair taking a seat right in front of me, below the pulpit.

John MacArthur looked up at me, we made eye contact, he smiled, and all I wanted to do was die. My thirty minutes became eight minutes. I rushed through as quickly as I could so I could get off that stage as fast as possible.

Afterwards, a mutual friend texted me. “Did you just preach in front of MacArthur?”

“Yes,” I replied.

“He said you did great, but slow down,” came the text back.

John MacArthur was a theological giant. Stories of him taking the time to attend small Bible studies he had been invited to are plentiful. Stories of him making time for random people are plentiful. He had a passion for the Word. Despite a global ministry, he never forgot he pastored an actual church with an actual, visible congregation. He loved the Lord and now gets to see Him face to face. I look forward to seeing him again one day.

God bless his family.

About Saturday Night

Thanks again to everyone who came out for the event. The pictures turned out great. I might just have to do another one. Thanks to Chris Wood for the excellent photography.