House Democrats apparently believe NASCAR fans are diseased. That is the inescapable conclusion from this article.

Getting a hepatitis shot is standard procedure for travelers to parts of Africa and Asia, but some congressional aides were instructed to get immunized before going to Lowe's Motor Speedway in Concord and the racetrack in Talladega, Ala. The House Homeland Security Committee planned a fact-finding trip about public health preparedness at mass gatherings and decided to conduct the research at two of the nation's most heavily attended sporting events, NASCAR's Bank of America 500 event this weekend and the UAW-Ford 500 last weekend. Staff who organized the trips advised the NASCAR-bound aides to get a range of vaccines before attending -- hepatitis A, hepatitis B, tetanus, diphtheria and influenza.

McClathy News Service, helping us engage in game of "Name That Party" does not tell us, but the "Staff who organized the trips" were Democratic staffers. I really have nothing further to add to this. I would just hope NASCAR fans remember what Democrats think of them -- diseased mongrels. By the way, thank God for Robin Hayes:

"I have never heard of immunizations for domestic travel, and as the representative for Concord, N.C., I feel compelled to ask why the heck the committee feels that immunizations are needed to travel to my hometown," Hayes said in an Oct. 5 letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who chairs the Homeland Security panel.

Technorati Tags: NASCAR