I mentioned my friend Natasha in the post below. She's dwelling in my thoughts today. I don't have any brothers, but there are two guys I consider the next best thing, one in particular, his name is Jason.

He came to visit this weekend. We went to that wedding together. Natasha, Jason, and I were very close in law school. We'd stay up all night together and hang out. Our first year of law school, the Monica Lewinsky scandal broke just before the Super Bowl and the scandal started brewing during the Super Bowl.

We pooled our money, skipped class, and (I) drove twelve hours to Washington in the middle of January just to be a part of it (told you I was a political junkie) listening to Green Day, The Offspring, and Blin 182, among others.

Jason and I now have a joke, the cruelty of which is filled with the humor of friends who can only miss one of their own without crying by being cruel in humor.

Natasha, who had a crush on me, insisted that Jason and I share a bed together and she'd have a bed to herself. So we did. In the middle of the night, she started taking pictures and trying to arrange us into suggestive damning poses. It was pretty funny.

Jason and I joke that our secret is safe now because the only person who knows anything is dust in the wind (she was cremated).

I miss her. I miss the youthful innocence from law school. A time when you were adult enough to have adult freedoms with the youthful ambition of a child to enjoy them. You can't get that in college. It was a time of hard study, but of exhilarating fun too.

I'm glad my wife and I dated my last year of law school. As much as she was an anchor, she could be a part of the experience. She still has to listen to some of the recycled stories, but she was a part of some. And, she got to know Natasha, Jason, Will, and others while we were still there struggling, studying, and having fun.