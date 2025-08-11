Not surprisingly, there are days I get up and just expect to be the punching bag for the readers for daring to tell you about reality — what’s going on, not what you hear is going on.

Arizona Iced Tea has, since the nineties, kept its tall boy iced tea product at 99 cents. It’s seriously considering raising the price. Why? Because 80% of its aluminum cans are imported and it has been eating the cost.

But wait. Some of you will insist Arizona Iced Tea should just buy domestic cans.

Let me ask you a question. If foreign companies now have a tariff that raises their prices by X and you, the domestic importer, are now way below the cost of the imported aluminum, what do you do?

Human nature in the laws of economics suggests you will raise your prices too, knowing you can raise your prices and still be less than the imported product. No surprise — that is what is beginning to happen.

Domestic aluminum companies, maximizing shareholder value, are raising their prices because even with a price increase, they’re less than the impulsive tariff placed on aluminum and steel.

This is basic economics.

According to a domestic economic analysis by Goldman Sachs, American companies that benefit from tariffs against their competitors are raising prices, knowing they can make more money while still charging less than the tariffed good. Sixty-two percent of American companies actually cut into their profits to avoid raising prices. But now that the tariffs seem less temporary and more permanent, Goldman expects consumers to begin seeing price increases across the board.

Now here is where I say deal with reality.

Some friends of mine are very insistent that what is happening is still fallout from Joe Biden’s economy and not the tariffs. They think some of the companies are passing on prices now to hurt Trump, and it is not tariff-related.

Okay, that’s fine.

For the sake of argument, let’s say that is the case.

Here’s the problem. Donald Trump just replaced the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, so any future labor data, good or bad, is his. If good, the Democrats will question it. If bad, Trump will have to own it.

On top of that, Trump is now the President and has bragged that tariffs will remake the economy. What consumers are beginning to see is increased prices. What shareholders and investors are seeing is declining profits.

Now the GOP is engaged in a great redistricting enterprise where they are taking strong Republican districts and weakening them to add new Republican districts. A district that is R+15 might become R+7 to make a D+5 district now R+5.

What happens if there is a real backlash over the economic data?

Let’s say corporate America is gaming the system to hurt Trump economically, and it is not the tariffs. What happens with all the redistricted lines that weaken the GOP?

Historically, the party out of power has a far better showing than the party in power. I’m in the camp that thinks the Democrats have just gone so crazy that a lot of people are not going to vote for them in the midterms. But I’m an outlier in that thinking.

If the midterms hold up as they tend to and the GOP has weakened a bunch of Republican seats, with bad economic news the GOP bloodbath could be greater.

The Alternative

I support the robust Republican redistricting. I think they need to gerrymander the hell out of their districts. Democrats have done it already. The GOP should join them. Carve up the map and make as many new GOP districts as possible.

But also, be mindful that domestic companies are now taking advantage of the tariffs to jack up prices.

If the President is wedded to his bad idea on tariffs, he needs to do something very straightforward — any domestic industry that raises prices will see protective tariffs on that industry go away. So if domestic aluminum producers raise their prices because their foreign competition is priced out of the market, get rid of those tariffs. Force competition.

That will help competition and lower prices for consumers, and that will mitigate midterm fallout against the President’s economic policies.

The reality is that tariffs are playing out exactly as expected, and that does not speak well of the policy. If we continue down this path and now have a bunch of Republican congressional districts that are weakened, the GOP could be opening itself up to an electoral disaster next year. We need to do everything possible to keep the Democrats from getting back the House. And that includes good stewardship of the economy.