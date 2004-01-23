It appears that Dean has significantly altered his style. I'm very near the jump off point where I start treating him like Marvin the Martian and write off his campaign.

Why?

Very simply, he has changed sooooo dramatically, voters are going to ask themselves how real he is. The change is too noticable.

Why haven't I reached the jump off point? Because he has money and diehard supporters still. He can soldier on unless he completely flames out on Tuesday.

The general consensus is that he's stopped the bleeding from his campaign. If he can bounce back, without taking first but closing in significantly, he may have some viability.