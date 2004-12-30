The latest news story on Drudge is the shocking announcement that the Groningen Academic Hospital in the Netherlands has already begun mercy killings of terminally ill newborns by administering a lethal dose of sedatives.

In an article at the Center of Bioethics and Culture Network, Dr. Henk Jochemsen discusses "Life termination of severely handicapped babies," which mentions Groningen Academic Hospital and it's "protocol."

Personally, I was sickened when I read the Drudge headline. What do the readers think?